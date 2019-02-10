PM in South India LIVE updates: ‘Amaravati symbol of new Andhra Pradesh, new India,’ says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies and unveil development projects in three southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday is part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) southern campaign where it faces a tall order to increase its footprints in four out of five states.

Modi will head to Tamil Nadu from Guntur, his second visit to the state since January 27, when he laid the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Madurai amid black flag protest

Modi will also visit Karnataka, the only southern state the BJP has ever ruled, in the last leg of his one-day tour. He will unveil several projects at Gabbur in Hubli. The results of the by-elections in Karnataka last November in which it won only one seat out of five was a warning sign for the party which wants to win 20 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Follow LIVE updates here:

12:01 pm IST 13 crore gas connections were distributed under Ujjawala scheme for free Under NDA rule, in last 4 years 13 crore gas connections were distributed under Ujjawala scheme for free, said PM Modi





11:57 am IST Dedicated projects will provide employment to youths, provides piped gas for households: PM “The dedicated projects will provide employment to youths, provides piped gas for households. Our government is continuously working to make India a clean fuel economy and several projects have been initiated in this direction





11:55 am IST Amaravati symbol of new Andhra Pradesh, new India: PM “Amaravati is the symbol of new Andhra Pradesh and new India.The Central govt has selected Amravati as the heritage city under the Hriday Scheme,” said PM Modi.





11:49 am IST ‘Central govt has selected Amravati as heritage city under the Hriday Scheme’: PM “Centre govt dedicated three major petrol projects worth thousands of crores in Andhra Pradesh. The govt is taking steps so that even in difficult times, country’s petroleum needs could be fulfilled for months,” said PM Modi in Guntur.





11:46 am IST Guntur known as Andhra’s Oxford as youth came here to fulfill their aspirations: PM “Guntur is known as Andhra’s Oxford as youth across the country came here to fulfill their dreams and aspirations ,” said PM Modi, adding, “The love of people from Andhra Pradesh has been giving me energy to work more for the development of the state.”





11:44 am IST Modi begins speech in Telugu PM Modi began his speech in Telugu and invoked poet Gurram Jashuva, freedom fighter Vavilala Gopalakrishna and Nayudamma, a doyen of medical science, who all hailed from Guntur.





11:29 am IST PM Modi unveils 3 central govt projects PM Narendra Modi dedicates three central projects -laying foundation for coastal installation at Krishnapatnam, strategic crude oil storage facility in Visakhapatnam and S1 Vasishta development project at Amalapuram - from the meeting venue. Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) coastal terminal project in Guntur. pic.twitter.com/eiR9bHlKXX — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019





11:24 am IST PM arrives at rally venue PM Narendra Modi has arrived at the rally venue in Guntur amid TDP protests and allegations by the BJP that “state police stopped 50 buses carrying crowds for Modi rally in Guntur district and Shankar Vilas centre allegedly at the behest of TDP.” PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project. Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches the venue in Guntur where he will address a public rally shortly. He will also lay the foundation stone for Krishnapatnam BPCL coastal terminal project today. pic.twitter.com/Zv36sKuWZO — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019





11:13 am IST Leaders, supporters stopped on their way to Modi’s rally, alleges BJP Several BJP leaders have alleged that their senior colleagues have been stalled on their way to the rally venue of prime minister Modi by TDP. They have also alleged that buses carrying crowds were stopped before they could reach the PM’s rally.





11:09 am IST PM greeted with black balloons at Gannavaram airport PM Modi was greeted with black balloons by the protesters on his arrival to Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada. TDP protesters demanded Modi to begin his address with an assurance to give special category status to Andhra Pradesh.





11:05 am IST Jaganmohan Reddy stays away from protests against PM, blames CM over special status to Andhra YSRC’s Jaganmohan Reddy is staying away from the protests against PM Modi’s visit. He has blamed chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu for special category status and central assurances to the state failing to become a reality.





10:58 am IST ‘Modi go back’ posters crop up in Andhra Pradesh Congress and Left parties are putting up a united show in protest against Modi’s Andhra Pradesh visit. ‘Modi go back’ banners have already been installed at vantage points across the city protesting the visit. Congress state president N Raghuveera Reddy described the day of PM’s visit as black day for Andhra Pradesh. TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Modi campaigned together in the 2014 general election. Also Read | ‘Modi go back’ posters crop up in Andhra Pradesh ahead of PM’s Guntur visit





10:53 am IST BJP state president disallowed entry into Gannavaram airport BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana was disallowed entry into Gannavaram airport. Police said Kanna’s name is not on the list of VIPs shortlisted by higher authorities.





10:46 am IST Chandrababu Naidu skips protocol obligations to receive Modi at airport Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu skipped protocol obligations to receive PM modi at Gannavaram airport. Governor ESL Narasimhan arrived to the airport from Hyderabad to receive PM Modi.





10:42 am IST PM lands in Gannavaram airport in Vijaywada, leaves for Guntur rally PM Narendra modi landed in Gannavaram airport in Andhra Pradesh and has left for his Guntur rally. The prime minister will be reaching the Etukuru rally venue, which has been after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in an IAF chopper.





10:32 am IST TDP workers stage protest in Guntur ahead of Modi’s rally Ahead of PM’s rally, TDP workers have allegedly tore down Modi’s flexies at Jinnah centre in Guntur. Some TDP workers also staged a unique protest with flowers in ears allegedly depicting PM Modi as someone who could not be trusted.



