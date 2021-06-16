Congress hits out at RSS, accuses it of corruption

The Congress on Wednesday accused Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of arm twisting, blackmailing, and threatening companies for commission while claiming there was corruption at the highest levels of the organisation.

Pawan Khera, a Congress spokesperson, presented video and audio recordings at a press briefing and claimed they show the involvement of Nimba Ram, an RSS leader, in Jaipur and Rajaram Gurjar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, negotiating a commission with a company that was given the contract of waste management when the BJP ruled Rajasthan.

Khera claimed the negotiations took place at RSS’s Jaipur office and that Ram “strictly asked for the commission to be cash, instead of cheque.” He referred to alleged claims that the money received in commission was for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. “Do not hide behind Lord Ram and Bharat Mata every time you get caught red-handed in corruption. People know your real face,” he said. He said RSS does not have the moral courage to register itself and does not have the decency to pay income taxes.

He cited the alleged commission demands in Jaipur and added this was the situation in states where they are not in power. “...imagine what they would be doing in states where they are in power,” Khera said. He asked for an audit of funds RSS has raised since 1991 in the name of Ram Mandir and for making its report public. He questioned how much of these funds have been transferred to the Trust overseeing the temple construction. Khera accused the RSS of befooling three generations of Indians.

Rajasthan BJP media-in-charge Vimal Katiyar accused Congress of making the allegations based on fake video and audio recordings to defame the BJP and its ideological fountainhead, the RSS. He hit out at the Congress and said it has no right to talk about Lord Ram because it allegedly refused to acknowledge his existence. “...they (Congress) have been against the building of the Ram Mandir, which is a symbol of devotion and faith for Indians,” Katiyar said. He added they did not raise funds for the temple and that it is for the Trust to do so. “And no one is asking not to audit the Trust.”