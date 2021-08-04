Congress in fix over picking MLAs for Rajasthan cabinet expansion

Too many claimants for the nine vacant Cabinet posts in chief minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan has made it difficult to strike the right balance while keeping all factions happy, which is also one of the reasons for the much anticipated expansion to be delayed by close to two months now, senior party leaders said.

Party leaders on condition of anonymity said the three factions within the party including Gehlot loyalists, Sachin Pilot followers and the third comprising independents and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs, who later joined the Congress, have all laid claim to Cabinet vacancies.

Senior MLAs and ministers said this “power struggle” could further delay the Cabinet expansion. However, MLAs considered close to Pilot were confident that it would happen before August 15.

Party leaders considered close to Gehlot said the CM has told party leadership in Delhi that he will expand the cabinet by filling the nine vacant berths, instead of going for a reshuffle.

A senior leader familiar with the developments related to the cabinet expansion, said at present, it was not about the differences between the leaders or their share but striking a balance between the factions.

He said there were around 100 MLAs who stood by the government during the political crisis last year, then, there were the six BSP MLAs who merged into Congress and 13 independents. On the other side were the 18 rebels led by Pilot, which included two former ministers.

“Now, the catch is striking the balance as there are around 99 MLAs including 13 independents and 18, who went with Pilot, eyeing a ministerial berth. The first cabinet was formed with supporters from Gehlot and Pilot factions. Then, the caste and regional equations took a backseat during the selection. But now the by-polls on two assembly seats are ahead and any decision made in haste could affect the party’s prospects,” he said.

An MLA of Pilot faction agreed it was a tight situation and there was a need for balance. “If people in the Pilot group are satisfied then resentment will arise from the other side. Besides, things cannot be managed by mere expansion, the party has to go for a cabinet rejig.”

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken, who is in-charge of Rajasthan, recently held a series of meetings with party MLAs and state unit leaders in Jaipur, reviewing performance of ministers, indicating a reshuffle may also be among the options on the table.

In an indication that some members of the Gehlot Cabinet may be dropped, Maken on Friday said a few ministers have expressed willingness to quit the state government to work for the organisation.

The Gehlot government, which came to power in December 2018, has completed half of its tenure.

The demand for a cabinet reshuffle or expansion and political appointments to other posts gained momentum in June after some MLAs close to Sachin Pilot expressed resentment, saying promises made to him by the party high command last year had not been fulfilled.

Including Gehlot, there are 21 members in the Rajasthan ministry as of now and up to nine more can be accommodated. Similarly, there are vacancies in party units at the district level.

The Congress high command had brought about a truce in the Rajasthan unit after rebel MLAs led by Pilot appeared to bring the Gehlot government to the brink of a collapse last year. A three-member AICC committee was formed to look into the grievances of Pilot supporters. But they claim that this has not happened even after 12 months.

Political analyst Manish Godha said the CM was in a catch-22 situation. “The congress has 106 MLAs including six of those who joined from the BSP. The CM would not want a new faction of disgruntled MLAs. Looking at the current situation, he would plan an expansion rather than a reshuffle,” he said.

He added that filling all the 9 vacant berths in one go will not be a wise political decision as elections are still 2 years ahead. “Now, the only way out is doing things in the name of high command,” he said.