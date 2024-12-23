Congress, IUML attack CPM for questioning Gandhi’s win from Wayanad

The Congress and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) hit back at CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan’s insinuation that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra won from Wayanad parliamentary constituency with the backing of Muslim fundamentalist elements. CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan was referring to the victories of Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections and subsequently his sister Priyanka Gandhi in the by-election in November from the Wayanad constituency (ANI)

Vijayaraghavan, former acting state secretary of CPI(M) and current Politburo member, said at the party’s district conference in Wayanad, “Two people had recent back-to-back victories here (Wayanad). With whose support did Rahul Gandhi win? Without the support of the Muslim fundamentalist elements, would Rahul Gandhi have entered Parliament? He is the leader of opposition there. Then Priyanka Gandhi came. Who were at the front and back of her roadshows? Weren’t there members of minority extremist elements there? Didn’t they support her?”

He was referring to the victories of Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections and subsequently his sister Priyanka Gandhi in the by-election in November from the Wayanad constituency.

At a party meeting, IUML leader and former MLA KM Shaji said: “He (Vijayaraghavan) is making the kind of remarks that even RSS leaders won’t make. He opens his mouth only to spew communalism. He can play all his dirty games, but as long as we in the IUML are alive, we will work hard to hand you the political defeats you deserve.”

Congress working committee member and party organisation general secretary KC Venugopal said the CPM leader has turned into a “vargeeya” (communal) Raghavan.

“Isn’t he a Politburo member of the CPM? How can he make such communal remarks? Who do they think they are?” Venugopal asked .

Congress state president K Sudhakaran termed the remarks “anti-constitutional”. “Why is the chief minister not intervening and asking Vijayaraghavan to apologise?” he asked.

IUML general secretary PK Kunhalikutty termed the CPM leader’s words “cruel” and wondered how the party was making such remarks while backing Gandhi at the national level as part of the INDIA bloc.

HT tried to get response from the CPM state secretary on the matter but he did not respond to calls for comment