Sunday, Jul 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Congress jabs Modi on Virat Kohli's ‘arrogance can take the game away’ remark during interaction with PM

ByHT News Desk
Jul 07, 2024 10:00 PM IST

In an interaction with PM Modi, Kohli spoke on how he overcame a rough patch with the willow in the run up to his knock of 76 in ICC World T20 final

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's interaction with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Sharing a clip of the Indian cricket legend's conversation with the prime minister, Ramesh said on X,"Arrogance can take the game away said Virat Kohli to the non-biological PM. It sure does - as the latter himself experienced on June 4, 2024."

Prime Minister Modi had hosted the Indian cricket team at his residence on July 4, congratulating the Men in Blue for an incredible win at the ICC World T20 tournament in United States in West Indies.

During the interaction held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Kohli spoke on how he overcame a rough patch with the willow in the run up to the final wherein he scored a formidable 76 against South Africa.

New Delhi, Jul 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the ICC Mens T20 World Cup winning team on their arrival in India, at his residence 7, LKM in New Delhi(Narendra Modi Website)
New Delhi, Jul 04 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the ICC Mens T20 World Cup winning team on their arrival in India, at his residence 7, LKM in New Delhi(Narendra Modi Website)



“Throughout the tournament, I couldn't make the contribution to the team that I wanted. I told Rahul bhai (Dravid) that I have not done justice to the team. He told me that when time arrives, I am sure you will perform,” Kohli, said.

“I was not confident that I would be able to bat as I wanted. When I hit three boundaries in four balls, I told Rohit, what a game it is. When we lost early wickets, I thought I should surrender before the moment,” the 35-year-old star batter said.

“I was put into that zone on that day. It is difficult to explain how it happened. If you watch the match, you can see how we won. He lived in each and every moment. We cannot explain what we went through,” he said.

When asked by PM Modi about his family's immediate reaction after the knock, Kohli said he could not talk much with them due to the time zone difference.

“Whatever I was trying to do on the field, it was not happening. If you think that I will do it, your arrogance takes the centre stage. It takes the game away from you. The game was in such a position that it left no scope for me to put my arrogance above it,” Kohli added.

“What a great honour, meeting our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Thank you sir for inviting us to the Prime Minister's residence,” Kohli had posted on Instagram after the interaction.

