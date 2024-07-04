Virat Kohli leaves special message for PM Narendra Modi after Prime Minister hosts T20 World Cup heroes for breakfast

Virat Kohli-starrer Team India received a rousing welcome home from their ardent supporters and fans of the game on Thursday. Stranded for three days in the Caribbean due to Hurricane Beryl, Rohit Sharma's Team India finally returned home today. Air India's special charter flight - Air India Champions 24 World Cup (AIC24WC) landed in the national capital early morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with cricketer Virat Kohli during a meeting with the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team(PTI)

Braving the inclement weather of the national capital, hundreds of Team India supporters waved the national flag, holding special placards to welcome the World Cup heroes outside the airport. Hosting the Team India squad at his Delhi residence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had memorable conversations with superstars Kohli, Rohit, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant.

Virat Kohli leaves special message for PM Narendra Modi

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, former India skipper shared a special message for PM Modi. “What a great honour meeting our honourable prime minister shri narendra modi ji today @narendramodi Thank you sir for inviting us to the prime ministers residence,” mentioned Kohli, who played a match-winning knock of 76 for India in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa. Kohli, Rohit and members of the World Cup-winning side wore Indian jerseys emblazoned with “Champions” while meeting PM Modi at his Delhi residence.

PM Modi's special chat with the champions

Indian Prime Minister Modi also posed for a photograph with Rohit Sharma's Team India before sitting down for a hearty chat with the players. "An excellent meeting with our Champions! Hosted the World Cup winning team at 7, LKM and had a memorable conversation on their experiences through the tournament," PM Modi said.

What's next for World Cup heroes?

After meeting the Indian Prime Minister in Delhi, Team India is heading to Mumbai for an open bus roadshow which will be followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in the evening. Earlier, BCCI secretary Shah invited all fans to join the victory parade in Mumbai. "Join us for the Victory Parade honouring Team India's World Cup win! Head to Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium on July 4th from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate with us! Save the date! #TeamIndia," Shah said.