Congress Karnataka rules out ‘change in leadership’ in state amid internal rift buzz

Amid speculation over an internal rift within the Karnataka Congress , AICC general secretary and party's state in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala clarified that he was not gathering any opinion on leadership change. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said he met party's state leaders to understand the work they do and review their performance. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Surjewala said during his visit to the state, he has been meeting with the MLAs and MPs to understand the work they do in their respective constituencies.

"Some of you asked me are you taking opinion on leadership change. The answer I had given yesterday also and I am answering again today-- the answer is clearly 'no' in one word," he said.

Sitting next to deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, Surjewala said he met with party leaders and candidates who contested the state assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections.

"We are meeting the MLAs and MPs. We are trying to understand what work they have done in their constituencies. It's important to review their performance," he added.

Surjewala also assured that there were sufficient funds available with the government for development in Karnataka, dismissing charges of some MLAs that no such work was taking place in their segments.

"This is a bogey raised by the BJP in Karnataka. They want the guarantees to be shut down," the Karnataka Congress in-charge alleged.

"I reiterate that the BJP leaders from R Ashoka to Vijayendra want to stop the five guarantees. They want ₹58,000 crore not to go to the pockets of Kannadigas in a transparent manner," he claimed.

Karnataka Congress ‘solid as rock’

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge was also asked about a possible change in chief ministership in Karnataka on Monday, a decision he said rested with the party's high command.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah also displayed unity with his deputy, Shivakumar, dismissing rumours of any rift between them. He affirmed that the party was united and solid as a rock.

Karnataka minister HK Patil once again on Tuesday assured that Randeep Surjewala's visit was not "connected" with the "change of leadership".

"Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge has made it candidly clear that this exercise has nothing to do with a change of leadership. Randeep Singh Surjewala has made it very clear that this is to discuss the constituencies, the party organisation, and so many other things to be discussed with them. Nothing is connected with the change of leadership," Patil told news agency ANI.

The Congress government has been in power in Karnataka since 2023, with Siddaramaiah as the chief minister and DK Shivakumar as his deputy.