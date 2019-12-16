Priyanka Gandhi leads Congress protest against police crackdown on Jamia students

india

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:06 IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sat on a symbolic protest, along with party colleagues, near India Gate in central Delhi over police action during students’ protest in Jamia Milia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

“The government has attacked the Constitution and students, they attacked students after entering the university. We will fight for the Constitution, we will fight against this government,” she said, according to news agency ANI, minutes before her protest began.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the two-hour protest, which began at 4pm, is to express solidarity with students from Jamia university and other places.

In a tweet late on Sunday night after the violence, she had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have to listen to the voice of the youth sooner than later as his government was trying to suppress their voice and courage with its “hollow dictatorship”.

“Students are being beaten by sneaking into universities of the country. At a time when the government should listen to the people, the BJP government that time is making its presence felt in the North East, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi through oppression of students and journalists. This government is coward,” the Congress general secretary said, using the hashtag “Shame”.

Violence erupted during a demonstration by Jamia students against the new citizenship law on Sunday. The protesters torched four buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with cops in New Friends Colony, near the university, leaving nearly 60 people including students, cops and fire fighters injured.

Police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent mob, but denied firing at them.

Following the arson on roads, police entered the Jamia university campus, where tension prevailed as several people were detained for alleged involvement in the violence. The students claimed that the police fired tear gas inside the university’s library and beat up protesters before sealing all campus gates.

As many as 50 students were detained, which led to protest outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Sunday night. These protesters were released around 3.30am on Monday.