Congress leader says 'shouldn't be any hesitation' in attending Ram Temple event after SC verdict

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Friday said after the Supreme Court allowed the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya's disputed site, there shouldn't be any hesitation in attending the consecration ceremony on January 22. His remark came days after his party refused to attend the grand event saying the BJP is trying to score electoral gains with the ceremony. Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh(PTI file photo)

Singh, a towering Congress leader in Jammu and Kashmir, however, said he wouldn't be able to attend the event because of his advanced stage and medical reasons.In a statement, Singh said a billion Hindus around the globe will celebrate the ceremony.Singh said he is a Raghuvanshi and had donated ₹11 lakh for the construction of the temple.

"As a Raghuvanshi myself, and having made a modest personal donation of ₹11 lakh towards the construction, it would have been a great pleasure to attend. Regretfully, nearing 93, it will not be possible for me to do so on medical grounds," he said in the statement.

Singh, the son of erstwhile king of Kashmir Hari Singh, said he would organise a special celebration on the occasion of the ceremony.

"Our family Dharmarth Trust (J&K) is organising a special celebration on this occasion at our famous Sri Raghunath Temple in Jammu, and we are also doing so on a smaller scale at our Shri Ram Mandir on Lodhi Road," he said.

The Congress on Wednesday said its leaders -- Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury-- had respectfully declined the invitation to attend the Ram temple consecration event as the BJP was making the temple its political project.

The Congress today said its leaders might visit the temple whenever they want.

"There are no restrictions on anyone. There was a personal invitation and massive politicisation of the event was seen. We have refused to go on January 22. We are free to go anytime," Supriya Srinate said.

Earlier this week, Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said his party shouldn't have taken the position on Ram Temple.

"Lord Shri Ram is a respected god. It is a matter of faith for the countrymen. The Congress should have stayed away from taking such political decisions," he wrote in Hindi on X.

With inputs from agencies