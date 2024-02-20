 Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

PTI |
Feb 20, 2024 04:58 PM IST

There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan. After the results, Congress has six members and the BJP four.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (ANI)
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party's Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state, Assembly Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma said. Tuesday was the last day for withdrawing nominations.

As no other candidates were contesting, the three leaders were elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed, the officer said.

The tenure of Rajya Sabha members Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) is ending on April 3. The third seat fell vacant after the BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena resigned from the House in December after being elected MLA.

The BJP has 115 members and the Congress 70 in the 200-member assembly.

