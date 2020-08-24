LIVE: Weakening the high command is weakening the party, says AK Antony

Congress Working Committee (CWC) held a meeting on Monday to discuss the party’s impending leadership crisis after Sonia Gandhi said she was not willing to continue as interim chief.

The meeting was held in the context of two emerging views in the party, one of the 23 Congress leaders seeking dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC, and another of the group that has come out in support of current party president Sonia Gandhi.

Here are the live updates:

12:26 pm IST Ghulam Nabi Azad praises Sonia Gandhi Dissenting leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praises Sonia Gandhi in key meeting over leadership crisis in Congress.





12:24 pm IST Weakening the high command is weakening the party: AK Antony “Weakening the high command is weakening the party. How can my colleagues write such a letter?”, asks AK Antony.





12:20 pm IST Letter seeking sweeping changes in CWC leaked when party was fighting BJP in MP, Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi says the letter was written at a time when the Congress Party was ill and fighting BJP in MP and Rajasthan.





12:13 pm IST Sonia Gandhi wants a start to process of transition to relieve her from duty Sonia Gandhi asks leaders to begin deliberation to start a process of transition to relieve her from the duty.





12:10 pm IST Rahul should take over if Sonia Gandhi unwilling to continue as party chief: AK Antony Sonia is unwilling to continue as Congress interim chief, Rahul Gandhi should take over, says AK Antony.



