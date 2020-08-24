Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Weakening the high command is weakening the party, says AK Antony

Sonia Gandhi has refused to continue as the party’s interim chief and asked CWC to elect a new president.

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh | Aug 24, 2020 12:30 IST
highlights

Congress Working Committee (CWC) held a meeting on Monday to discuss the party’s impending leadership crisis after Sonia Gandhi said she was not willing to continue as interim chief.

The meeting was held in the context of two emerging views in the party, one of the 23 Congress leaders seeking dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC, and another of the group that has come out in support of current party president Sonia Gandhi.

Here are the live updates:

12:26 pm IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad praises Sonia Gandhi

Dissenting leader Ghulam Nabi Azad praises Sonia Gandhi in key meeting over leadership crisis in Congress.

12:24 pm IST

Weakening the high command is weakening the party: AK Antony

“Weakening the high command is weakening the party. How can my colleagues write such a letter?”, asks AK Antony.

12:20 pm IST

Letter seeking sweeping changes in CWC leaked when party was fighting BJP in MP, Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi says the letter was written at a time when the Congress Party was ill and fighting BJP in MP and Rajasthan.

12:13 pm IST

Sonia Gandhi wants a start to process of transition to relieve her from duty

Sonia Gandhi asks leaders to begin deliberation to start a process of transition to relieve her from the duty.

12:10 pm IST

Rahul should take over if Sonia Gandhi unwilling to continue as party chief: AK Antony

Sonia is unwilling to continue as Congress interim chief, Rahul Gandhi should take over, says AK Antony.

12:05 pm IST

Sonia Gandhi should complete full term: Manmohan Singh

Former PM Manmohan Singh says he wants Sonia Gandhi to stay and complete full term.

