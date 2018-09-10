Congress-led protest against fuel price hike throws a surprise. It’s AAP

Delhi’s ruling Aam Admi Party, which till Sunday had distanced itself from the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress, joined the Congress-led protest against the rising fuel prices.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh along with party leaders shared the dais with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and leaders of other opposition parties at the national capital’s Ramlila Grounds.

AAP leader Atishi, who is party’s Lok Sabha candidate from east Delhi, is going to join the protest at Jantar Mantar along with party MLAs and senior leaders.

While the party agrees with the issues raised opposition parties, it said that the Congress doesn’t have the “moral authority” to lead the protest.

“Whether it’s fuel prices or it’s depreciating Rupee Vs US dollar, Congress and BJP are so alike. Does Congress have moral high ground to call All India Bandh?” Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP chief spokesperson had tweeted on Sunday.

Refuting reports that the party had decided not to participate in the bandh, Atishi said, “There are larger issues like rising fuel prices, unemployment etc. which needs to be addressed. We had never said that we won’t participate in the bandh.”

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 12:57 IST