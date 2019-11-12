Congress lists 4 ‘grave violations’ in Koshyari’s Maharashtra call

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 19:22 IST

The Congress on Tuesday said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had made a ‘mockery of the Constitution’ by recommending President’s rule in the state, which has been in political turmoil for weeks now.

“Governor Koshyari has committed a grave travesty of the democracy and made a mockery of the Constitutional process in recommending President’s Rule in Maharashtra,” Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted soon after the Union Cabinet, following the Governor’s report, recommended Central rule.

“Four grave violations of the Constitutional Scheme, as expressed in SR Bommai judgment, stand out. In absence of any single party having majority in Maharashtra, Gov should have called; 1. Single largest pre poll alliance i.e BJP-Shiv Sena together; Then 2. Second largest post poll alliance i.e Congress-NCP; 3. In case Gov called individual parties, why did he not call INC? And above all; 4. Why the completely arbitrary allotment of time? 48 hours to BJP, 24 hrs to Sena & not even 24 hours to NCP, before the Presidents Rule,” Surjewala added

WATCH | President’s rule imposed in Maharashtra amid Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena talks

“This is unashamedly dishonest & politically motivated,” he said in a series of tweets.

The Congress reaction came hours after the BJP’s erstwhile ally approached the Supreme Court over the Governor rejecting its request to give it some more time to prove its ability to form the government and passing on the invitation to Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party.

The Sena alleged that the move “violated principles of natural justice”. It also said that senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal will present party’s case in the top court.

The Union Cabinet met even as NCP and its chief Sharad Pawar were discussing the details of government formation and three senior Congress leaders – Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal – were on way to Mumbai to hold talks with Pawar.

The state has been in political turmoil since October 24 when Maharashtra assembly results were announced, giving 105 seats to the BJP, 56 to Shiv Sena, 54 to NCP and 44 to the Congress in the House of 288 where the halfway mark is 145.

While the BJP and Sena fought the elections together they had trouble coming to an agreement about portfolios and about a shared Chief Minister deal with both parties hardening their positions over the issue.

Koshyari first invited the BJP to form the government on Saturday, but after the saffron party said it was not in position to show majority, he invited the Shiv Sena to form government on Sunday. The Shiv Sena, however, could not present required letters of support while staking their claim and sought more time which was disallowed.

Subsequently, Koshyari invited the NCP to form the government in the state on Monday evening giving a deadline of 8 pm Tuesday. But, even before the deadline could expire, the union Cabinet recommended President’s rule.