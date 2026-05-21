Congress MLA says ‘long live Rahul Gandhi’ during oath ceremony in Tamil Nadu, Governor objects

In a first in nearly six decades, Congress finds itself at a sweet spot in Tamil Nadu with two of its MLAs — S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan — as part of the current cabinet of the state under the leadership of chief minister C Joseph Vijay. Both the leaders are part of the state government led by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and took oath on Thursday as the chief minister expanded his cabinet to make place for his allies. S Rajesh Kumar got tourism portfolio under the newly formed Tamil Nadu government. (@lokbhavantn)

However, when one of these Congress MLAs sought to hail his party leader Rahul Gandhi during his oath taking, he was schooled by the Governor.

S Rajesh Kumar, Congress' MLA from Killiyoor constituency, after taking the oath said, “long live leader of the people Kamarajar, long live Rajiv Gandhi and long live Rahul Gandhi”, when he was later interrupted by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, who reminded him that it was not a part of his oath, but with a smile.

“It is not part of your oath,” the Governor said.