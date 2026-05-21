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    Congress MLA says ‘long live Rahul Gandhi’ during oath ceremony in Tamil Nadu, Governor objects

    On Thursday, after around two weeks of forming government in Tamil Nadu, CM Vijay expanded his cabinet and included 23 new members. 

    Updated on: May 21, 2026 5:15 PM IST
    Reported by S Vijay KarthikEdited by Nikita Sharma
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    In a first in nearly six decades, Congress finds itself at a sweet spot in Tamil Nadu with two of its MLAs — S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan — as part of the current cabinet of the state under the leadership of chief minister C Joseph Vijay. Both the leaders are part of the state government led by Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and took oath on Thursday as the chief minister expanded his cabinet to make place for his allies.

    S Rajesh Kumar got tourism portfolio under the newly formed Tamil Nadu government. (@lokbhavantn)
    S Rajesh Kumar got tourism portfolio under the newly formed Tamil Nadu government. (@lokbhavantn)

    However, when one of these Congress MLAs sought to hail his party leader Rahul Gandhi during his oath taking, he was schooled by the Governor.

    S Rajesh Kumar, Congress' MLA from Killiyoor constituency, after taking the oath said, “long live leader of the people Kamarajar, long live Rajiv Gandhi and long live Rahul Gandhi”, when he was later interrupted by Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar, who reminded him that it was not a part of his oath, but with a smile.

    “It is not part of your oath,” the Governor said.

    On Thursday, after around two weeks of forming government in Tamil Nadu, CM Vijay expanded his cabinet and included 23 new members, out of which, two were from Congress and the rest 21 were from his own party TVK.

    Also read: Row over Tamil Nadu state song being played after national anthem, Vande Mataram at ministers' oath event

    Both the Congress leaders got key portfolios in the newly sworn-in cabinet. S Rajesh Kumar got tourism portfolio and his party colleague P Viswanathan took oath as higher education minister.

    Vijay's TVK emerged as the single largest party in the recently held assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and formed government in the state with support from several smaller parties including Congress. The grand old party, with its five MLAs in the state, was among the first ones to extend its support to TVK.

    After the oath ceremony, Congress' P Viswanathan said that the party will “extend its complete support to every scheme and initiative undertaken by” CM Vijay, reported news agency PTI.

    Full list of leaders who took oath in Tamil Nadu today

    Rajesh Kumar S — Killiyoor (Congress)

    P. Viswanathan — Melur (Congress)

    Srinath — Thoothukudi

    Kamali S — Avinashi

    C. Vijayalakshmi — Kumarapalayam

    R.V. Ranjithkumar — Kancheepuram

    Vinoth — Kumbakonam

    Rajeev — Thiruvadanai

    B. Rajkumar — Cuddalore

    V. Gandhiraj — Arakkonam

    Mathan Raja P — Ottapidaram

    Jegadeshwari K — Rajapalayam

    M. Vijay Balaji — Erode East

    Logesh Tamilselvan D — Rasipuram

    Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A — Salem South

    Ramesh — Srirangam

    Kumar R — Velachery

    Thennarasu K — Sriperumbudur

    V. Sampath Kumar — Coimbatore North

    Mohamed Farvas J — Aranthangi

    D. Sarathkumar — Tambaram

    N. Marie Wilson — Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar

    Vignesh K — Kinathukadavu

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    Home/India News/Congress MLA Says ‘long Live Rahul Gandhi’ During Oath Ceremony In Tamil Nadu, Governor Objects
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