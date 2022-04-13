Congress moves out of 26 Akbar Road office

The Congress on Tuesday started shifting its Sewa Dal office from 26 Akbar Road, a bungalow adjacent to the party headquarters, weeks after an RTI reply revealed that monthly rent for the property has not been paid since 2013.

A senior Congress leader added that construction of additional rooms have already started in the AICC headquarters at 24 Akbar Road to accommodate Sewa Dal office.

The senior leader also said that the party’s women wing, All India Mahila Congress, has already moved out and accommodated in the party headquarters.

In February this year, an RTI reply revealed that the directorate of estates (DoE) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) said the monthly rental for the government bungalow at 26, Akbar Road is ₹12.69 lakh and the dues have not been paid since January 2013.

