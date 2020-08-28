e-paper
Home / India News / Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital

Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital

H Vasanthakumar was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here on August 10 with coronavirus infection

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar
Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar (Twitter.com / Congress)
         

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar succumbed to Covid-19 disease on Friday .

The first time MP from Tamil Nadu, also a two-time MLA, was being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10.

Mourning the 70-year-old leader’s demise, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital
Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital
