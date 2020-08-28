Congress MP H Vasanthakumar dies of Covid-19 at Chennai hospital

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:21 IST

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, H Vasanthakumar succumbed to Covid-19 disease on Friday .

The first time MP from Tamil Nadu, also a two-time MLA, was being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10.

Mourning the 70-year-old leader’s demise, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters.”

Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/SmuAK8ufAx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences on Twitter.