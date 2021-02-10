IND USA
India has tightened vigil along the 3,000-km long China border. pti(MINT_PRINT)
Congress MP moves adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss 'abnormal situation' at China border

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the House today and support the government's stand.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:15 PM IST

Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House to discuss the "abnormal situation" at the China border.

"Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: - To discuss about the abnormal situations at the China border and direct the Government to take necessary action," the Congress leader said in a letter to Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha.

China and India have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

The Chinese have been asking India to withdraw troops and tanks first from the southern bank but India has been asking for disengagement from all the friction points.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will today also lead the Congress attack during debate on the union budget and will be the first speaker from his party in the discussion likely to be taken up by Lok Sabha.

The discussion on Union Budget 2021-22 is slated to be taken up after a reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8.

Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday urged the ministry to act stringently against Twitter(PTI Photo)
india news

'Holding itself above laws': Tejasvi Surya on Twitter blog post

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:50 PM IST
Twitter is picking and choosing what law to follow and what not to, Tejasvi Surya tweeted.
Dominican PM Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday effusively praised PM Modi for quickly accepting the request for Covid vaccines that has enabled his country to advance its vaccine schedule.(AP)
india news

Prayers answered, says Dominican PM as India’s vaccine lands in Caribbean island

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Dominican PM Roosevelt Skerrit said he, as leader of a country with a population of just 72,000, "did not see the chances of getting such a swift positive response from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the farewell to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ RSTV Grab)
india news

PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Modi had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he asserted that his government was working for the welfare of small farmers
Heavy machinery clears muck from Tapovan tunnel at the NTPC dam site on Tuesday evening. (HT Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Drones, dog squad roped in for rescue operations

By Kalyan Das
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:23 PM IST
Till Wednesday morning, rescue workers were able to recover total 32 bodies with 174 still missing. Out of the total 206 missing persons, about 190 are workers from Rishiganga and NTPC Tapovan project
Shikara boats in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
india news

J&K: Dry weather, rise in temperature predicted for next week

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Kashmir has been experiencing its harshest winter in 30 years with temperatures plunging to record levels in the month of January
image via social media
india news

Witness the journey of Shipra Pathak, the water woman from India

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:10 PM IST
As seen over the past few decades, water scarcity has become a global issue. Scientists and experts all around the world are putting dates on when water will not be available in certain areas. Now more than ever is the time to step up and collectively work towards conserving the planet's water resources.
Villagers watch the rescue operations carried at Tapovan barrage, following the Sunday's glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Wednesday. (PTI Photo )
india news

13 villages cut off as lone bridge near Rishi Ganga project washes away

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also visited the 13 border villages on Tuesday and met the locals.
The Twitter logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US.(Reuters)
india news

Twitter says will not fully comply with govt orders to take down some accounts

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:05 PM IST
The US social media giant has found itself in a heated no-win row with Modi's administration, which wants it to take down more than 1,100 accounts and posts that the government argues are spreading misinformation about months-long farmers' protests against new agricultural laws.
The Govt-Twitter tussle escalated on Wednesday as the IT ministry reacted to Twitter's blog post on Koo, and not very congenially.
india news

On Koo, Centre says Twitter's 'free expression' blog before meeting is 'unusual'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:37 PM IST
The timing of the blog post appears unusual to the Centre as Twitter sought a meeting with Central representatives but posted the blog before the meeting.
Police personnel block the road going to Uttar Pradesh through Delhi Meerut expressway with barricades during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Imposition of Sec 144 to maintain law is standard practice: Saharanpur DM

ANI, Saharanpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:58 PM IST
"It has been imposed for maintaining law and order upcoming festivities and to enforce Covid-19 norms," he added.
The budget debate will start in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply on the motion of thanks to the President’s speech.(ANI)
india news

News updates from HT: Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to start budget debates

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Rakbar Khan lynching: Rajasthan court rejects family’s plea for shifting trial

By Devendra Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Vigilantes attacked Rakbar Khan in Alwar for transporting two cows amid a spate of lynchings. Police took over two hours to take Khan to a hospital, where he later died
A former MLA from Udhampur, Mankotia was very popular in the region.(HT Photo)
india news

Panthers Party president Mankotia quits to keep ‘family matter’ private

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Mankotia apologised to the party leaders and workers that he could not consult them and added that he had 'very less time' and hence had to take the call.
Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.(PTI)
india news

Petrol, diesel price: Wrong to say 'all-time high', says minister in Parliament

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Replying to question on petrol, diesel prices, minister Dharmendra Pradhan said KC Venugopal should check international crude oil prices with his close friends in Gulf before coming to the House.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (File Photo)
india news

‘Proud andolan jeevi’: P Chidambaram’s take on phrase coined by PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:28 PM IST
The Prime Minister used the term in the Rajya Sabha on Monday for people who, according to him, ‘can be spotted at every agitation.’
