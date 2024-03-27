 Congress nominates 4 for Chhattisgarh, 1 for Tamil Nadu | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Congress nominates 4 for Chhattisgarh, 1 for Tamil Nadu

ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi/raipur
Mar 27, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The Congress on Tuesday announced the candidates for the remaining four seats in Chhattisgarh and last seat in Tamil Nadu as it released its seventh list of nominees on Tuesday for the April-May general elections.

The Congress on Tuesday announced the candidates for the remaining four seats in Chhattisgarh and last seat in Tamil Nadu as it released its seventh list of nominees on Tuesday for the April-May general elections.

HT Image
HT Image

In Tamil Nadu, the Congress fielded R Sudha from Mayiladuthurai seat that was won by former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyer thrice prior to 2019. In 2019, the seat was contested by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), an ally of the Congress.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress fielded Devender Singh Yadav, a sitting MLA from Bhilai Nagar, from Bilaspur Lok Sabha seat, Biresh Thakur from Kanker, Shashi Singh from Surguja and Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh seat – the last three are reserved for Scheduled Tribes. With the latest announcements, the Congress named candidates for all 11 seats in the state.

While Yadav, who has worked with the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), earned praise for logistics arrangements during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state, he was named as an accused by the state’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) in an alleged coal levy scam in January this year.

Thakur had contested from Kanker seat in 2019 but lost to BJP’s Mohan Mandavi by around 7,000 votes.

Shashi Singh, a national secretary of IYC, is currently a member of Zila Panchayat. Her father, late Tuleshwar Singh, was a minister in the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in the state.

Devi Singh, on the other hand, is a part of the erstwhile Sarangarh royal family. Her father, Raja Nareschandra Singh, served as chief minister of then undivided Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav and Shashi Singh had accompanied Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra from the start till its conclusion.

“Shashi’s father Tuleshwar Singh was a two-time MLA from Prem Nagar assembly. She is also the Zila Panchayat member from Surajpur. Yadav is serving his second term as MLA from Bhilai Nagar,” said Harsh Dubey, a political commentator based out of Chhattisgarh. He added that of the 19 urban seats in Chhattisgarh, only Yadav managed to win and retain the Bhilai Nagar seat in the 2023 assembly elections.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Congress nominates 4 for Chhattisgarh, 1 for Tamil Nadu
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On