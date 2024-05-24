‘Congress opposes UCC, supports Sharia under guise of Muslim Personal Law’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of supporting Islamic law Sharia under the guise of the Muslim Personal law. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Mandi district on May 24.(PTI)

Addressing a poll rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, the prime minister advocated for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), a common set of laws that would subsume customary laws across faiths and govern issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and maintenance. Follow full coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Modi has pledged to implement a Uniform Civil Code,” the prime minister said at the rally. “Regardless of whether an Indian citizen is Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, or Buddhist, there should be a uniform civil law for everyone.”

“However, the Congress party is opposing the Uniform Civil Code. Congress supports Sharia law under the guise of Muslim Personal Law.”

In Friday's speech, Modi also said that Kangana Ranaut, the BJP's candidate from the Mandi constituency in the Lok Sabha elections, represents the aspirations of youngsters and "our daughters".

He urged the people of Mandi to give a befitting reply to the Congress for making derogatory statements against the actor which he also described as an insult to Mandi and Himachal Pradesh.

“Congress is still stuck in the same outdated mindset. Have you seen what Congress says to daughters who achieve success on their own?” the prime minister asked.

“The derogatory remarks Congress has made about Kangana Ji by mentioning Mandi are an insult to Mandi, an insult to Choti Kashi, an insult to Himachal, and an insult to every daughter of Himachal.”

Modi also accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of selectively distributing central aid meant for victims of last year's floods and promised to find out where the money went once he returns to power.

The BJP had earlier said that the Centre had released ₹1,762 crore for the victims of floods, besides funds for the construction of 2,300 roads and 11,000 houses. It alleges that Congress gave the moment to select people.