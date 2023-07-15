Cong leader Gopal Kesawat among 4 held in Rajasthan for recruitment exam bribe

JAIPUR: Rajasthan’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested Gopal Kesawat, a leader of the ruling Congress party in the state, on charges of accepting a ₹7.5 lakh bribe from a candidate in a Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) exam. Rajasthan Congress leader Gopal Kesawat participating at a recent Congress event. (Facebook/GopalKeshawatOfficial)

Kesawat was a former chairman of Rajasthan’s De-notified Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes Welfare Board, a post that comes with the perks and rank of a state minister.

He was the fourth person to be arrested by ACB officials in the past 24 hours. All four accused were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting money, the bureau said, adding that they had not found any involvement of RPSC officials in the case.

ACB additional director general of police (ADG) Hemant Priydarshi said the Sikar Unit of ACB received a complaint that Gopal Kesawat and his three associates Anil Kumar, Brahmprakash and Ravinder Sharma were demanding a bribe of ₹40 lakh from the complainant to clear an executive officer’s exam conducted by RPSC.

Priydarshi said the allegations were looked into and the sleuths were able to verify that ₹25 lakh was demanded.

On July 14, Anil and Brahmprakash, residents of Delhi, were arrested from Sikar accepting a bribe of ₹18.5 lakh. The operation was kept a secret as investigators tried to catch the other suspects. Ravindra Sharma was arrested while accepting ₹7.5 lakh in Sikar and Gopal Kesawat was arrested accepting ₹7.5 lakh in Jaipur, said Priydarshi.