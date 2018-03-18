LIVE | Modi govt has mismanaged J-K conflict: Manmohan Singh at Congress plenary

On the second day of its 84th plenary session, the Congress criticised the Centre’s foreign and economic policy. “The PM is carried away by own propaganda. “Today it is a matter of concern that we have mismanaged our relations with major capitals of the world, with major strategic partners and our immediate neighborhood,” said senior leader Anand Sharma at the plenary session.

Being held after a gap of seven years, the theme of the this plenary session of the 132-year-old Congress party will be ‘Change is Now’, and will see president Rahul Gandhi put forward the party’s plan for the future.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address the session in the afternoon.

Here are the live updates:

12.45pm: It’s the biggest achievement of Dr Manmohan Singh that 14 crore people were listed out of poverty. The BJP govt pushed people into poverty. Number of people below poverty line went up. It’s the greatest disservice BJP govt did to people of India, says the former Union finance minister.

12.40pm: The Modi govt inherited a strong economy. The task of development has to be continued by future generations. However, today, the Indian economy is decoupled from the world economy which is growing, says Chidambaram.

12:28pm: I would like to tell the RBI officials why don’t you go to Hundi collectors in Tirupati? They count money faster than you, says P Chidambaram on demonetisation.

12:26pm: The current phase of economic growth started in 1990s when Rajiv Gandhi sowed seeds of liberalisation. This gained momentum under Dr Manmohan Singh. Whatever the BJP, the NDA may say, records speak for itself, says senior leader P Chidambaram.

12:10am: The support Pakistan gives to cross-border terrorism is certainly not acceptable to us. We should warn Pakistan that their actions are detrimental to peace and prosperity: Manmohan Singh

12:09pm: Modi govt has mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir like never before, the atmosphere is deteriorating day in and day out, its obvious from the fact that our borders are insecure, be it cross border terror or internal: Manmohan Singh

12.07pm: The Congress party made India what it is today. It led the freedom struggle and guided India towards development after Independence. Today, we face similar challenges of carrying forward development and social justice, says Manmohan Singh.

12.05pm: The defense expenditure of our country is no more than 1.6% of our GDP. This is far too inadequate to meet the challenges of our security apparatus and our needs, says Singh.

12:04pm: Modi said farmers’ income will be doubled in 6 years; it is a jumla-type statement unlikely to be achieved: Manmohan Singh.

12:02pm: When Modi ji was campaigning he made lots of tall promises, those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide 2 crore jobs, we have not seen even 2 lakh jobs, says the former prime minister.

12pm: During the 10 years of the UPA period, Soniaji’s guidance was a great tower of strength to me as I join all of you in saluting her for the magnificent guidance that she provided the UPA government, says Singh.

11:58am: Soniaji has given our party a distinguished guidance which has enabled us to deal with some of its pressing issues during the UPA period dealing with Right to Education, Right to Information and Food Security Act, says former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

11:20am: “Neighbourhood first” was the Congress government’s rallying cry. However, under the Modi government, it’s “Neighbourhood last”. We need to improve our regional connectivity, but that is being ignored today, says Congress MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi.

11:05am: Today it is a matter of concern that we have mismanaged our relations with major capitals of the world, with major strategic partners and our immediate neighborhood

11am: The Congress-led UPA Govt, in its 10 years in office, pursued a robust foreign policy that enhanced India’s standing in the world, says senior leader Anand Sharma.