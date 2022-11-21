Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to hold Jan Sampark session today

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a Jan Sampark session with members of the public on Monday.

“The Jan Sampark session will be held tomorrow where the Congress president would welcome members to voice their concerns. Anyone is welcome to meet Kharge ji in his office and voice their concerns and their thoughts,” AICC Secretary Pranav Jha told Hindustan Times.

The public meeting will be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in the national Capital from 11am to 1pm on Monday.

The initiative by Kharge comes at a time when the Congress is amplifying its efforts to gain ground in the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls.

Congress released its ‘vision document’ on Saturday, marking the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The election manifesto is titled “Congress Vision MCD-Meri Chamakti Delhi”, which is based on the achievements of the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government.

On November 14, the Congress released a list of 249 candidates for the upcoming MCD polls.

The last polls held in the national Capital saw the party securing seats in 30 wards, lagging behind the BJP and AAP, in the third position.

Out of the 249 candidates on the list, at least 129 are women candidates, including four sitting councillors contesting from their current wards.