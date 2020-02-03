e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Congress president Sonia Gandhi rushed to hospital after complaints of stomach ache

Congress president Sonia Gandhi rushed to hospital after complaints of stomach ache

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi was with her when she was admitted to the hospital.

india Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is currently admitted in hospital.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is currently admitted in hospital. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection, officials of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she is admitted said on Monday.

She was rushed to the hospital on Sunday evening after complaints of stomach pain and vomiting.

“Mrs Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital at 7 pm yesterday and underwent some routine tests. She had come in with complaints of stomach pain and vomiting. She has been found to have a stomach infection and is being treated for the same,” said Dr DS Rana, chairman, the board of management of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“She is doing fine,” he said.

The 73-year-old had been accompanied to the hospital on Sunday by her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and daughter party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

tags
top news
‘I am a devout Hindu and not what the BJP is portraying’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
‘I am a devout Hindu and not what the BJP is portraying’: Delhi CM Kejriwal
4 dozen exemptions still available in new income tax structure
4 dozen exemptions still available in new income tax structure
Farrukhabad captor was boycotted socially, planned crime for weeks
Farrukhabad captor was boycotted socially, planned crime for weeks
Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas university campus
Two dead, one injured in shooting at Texas university campus
3-year-old dies after falling into mid-day meal container in UP
3-year-old dies after falling into mid-day meal container in UP
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
The BJP, Delhi Police must act | HT Editorial
The BJP, Delhi Police must act | HT Editorial
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news