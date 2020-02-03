Congress president Sonia Gandhi rushed to hospital after complaints of stomach ache

india

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 22:23 IST

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection, officials of Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital where she is admitted said on Monday.

She was rushed to the hospital on Sunday evening after complaints of stomach pain and vomiting.

“Mrs Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital at 7 pm yesterday and underwent some routine tests. She had come in with complaints of stomach pain and vomiting. She has been found to have a stomach infection and is being treated for the same,” said Dr DS Rana, chairman, the board of management of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

“She is doing fine,” he said.

The 73-year-old had been accompanied to the hospital on Sunday by her son and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and daughter party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.