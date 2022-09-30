Home / India News / Congress presidential poll: Tharoor says Kharge stands for status quo

Congress presidential poll: Tharoor says Kharge stands for status quo

Updated on Sep 30, 2022

Kharge, the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, is widely considered to be the choice of the Gandhis

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor filing his nomination. (PTI)
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj

Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on Friday said he stands for change and progress in the Congress while his competitor for the party’s top post, Malikarjun Kharge, represents the “status quo”. He said he was unsurprised that the establishment was rallying behind the status quo.

“If you want the status quo, you should vote for Kharge... if you want a change and progress in the party, then I am hoping I will stand for that change,” said Tharoor after submitting his nomination for the October 17 Congress presidential poll.

Kharge, the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, is widely considered to be the choice of the Gandhis. “...no disrespect to him [Kharge]. He will stand for his vision and I will represent my ideas,” Tharoor said.

He said Congress president Sonia Gandhi assured him that the party has no official candidate and the Gandhi family will stay neutral. “In that spirit, I put forward my candidacy. It is not to disrespect anyone. It is a friendly contest.”

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh earlier on Friday opted out of the poll, citing Kharge’s last-minute move to file his nomination for the election.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday pulled out of the race to become the next Congress president and tendered an apology to Gandhi over the rebellion by his loyalists against the possible elevation of Sachin Pilot as his successor.

Congress stalwarts AK Antony, Gehlot, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Anand Sharma, Abhishek Singhvi, Bhupinder Hooda, Digvijaya Singh, and Tariq Anwar endorsed Kharge’s nomination. “All leaders, workers, delegates, and ministers who came in support of me, encouraged me, I thank them... I am hopeful that I will win,” Kharge said.

Tharoor said he will send a vision document, his manifesto, to over 9,000 delegates and seek their support. “Congress is a party that represents change. This vision document contains the internal changes we want to bring about in the party.” He added the country belongs to the youth and the Congress will strive to represent them and provide a greater role to women.

Friday, September 30, 2022
