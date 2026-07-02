'Shows BJP's double standards': Congress questions PM Modi's ‘silence’ over Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row

The Congress on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged financial irregularities in donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, questioning his ‘silence’ and demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter.

Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation row. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal alleged that the Prime Minister's silence over the alleged embezzlement exposed the BJP's "double standards", arguing that the party had risen to power by championing the Ram Temple movement but was now refusing to act on what he described as a major scam.

Also Read | ₹1 Lakh to Avinash Shukla's ₹20 Lakh: Breaking down Ram Temple donation theft numbers">Tinnu's ₹1 Lakh to Avinash Shukla's ₹20 Lakh: Breaking down Ram Temple donation theft numbers

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "PM has the moral responsibility to act upon this. One of the reasons he became the PM was the Ram Temple issue. The biggest theft happened and you are mum. This is clearly exposing the double standards of the BJP. They are using God for the sake of political advantage," Venugopal told news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "PM has the moral responsibility to act upon this. One of the reasons he became the PM was the Ram Temple issue. The biggest theft happened and you are mum. This is clearly exposing the double standards of the BJP. They are using God for the sake of political advantage," Venugopal told news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

His remarks came a day after he wrote to Modi seeking a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged donation scam, claiming that the "Chanda Chori" at the Ayodhya temple had "shaken the nation" and amounted to a betrayal of the faith of millions of devotees.

Venugopal also questioned the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government, saying it could not conduct an impartial investigation as the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had been constituted by the Centre.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The Temple Trust has been nominated by the Union Government. Now the SIT is investigating; they cannot inquire into this honestly. It is very clear that the big fish are being protected," he alleged.

Venugopal attacks Yogi

The Congress leader also took aim at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for criticising those raising questions over the alleged financial irregularities.

"After the theft, you are criticising those who are questioning the theft. That means you are justifying the people who have committed this theft. There should be an impartial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court. Let CBI inquire under the monitoring of the Supreme Court," he added.

At the same time, the Faizabad Bar Association has submitted a complaint to the Ayodhya Police, naming former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra and administrator Gopal Rao, among others, in connection with the alleged financial irregularities. The association has also sought registration of a fresh FIR, claiming new facts have emerged in the case.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The controversy erupted after an FIR was registered on June 25 over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations.

In the aftermath, former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and former trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the row.

The Uttar Pradesh government later extended the tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by 15 days to broaden the scope of its probe, while police continue to record statements from key individuals as part of the ongoing investigation.

(With ANI inputs)