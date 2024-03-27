Congress releases 8th list of 14 candidates for Lok Sabha elections
Mar 27, 2024 10:46 PM IST
Congress releases 8th list of 14 candidates for Lok Sabha elections
The Congress on Wednesday released its eighth list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The list includes the parliamentary constituencies of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh which will go to polls starting April 19.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
This is a developing story
Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Share this article