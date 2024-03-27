 Congress releases 8th list of 14 candidates for Lok Sabha elections | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Congress releases 8th list of 14 candidates for Lok Sabha elections

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 10:46 PM IST

Congress releases 8th list of 14 candidates for Lok Sabha elections

The Congress on Wednesday released its eighth list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list includes the parliamentary constituencies of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh which will go to polls starting April 19.

This is a developing story

Follow Us On