Congress releases list of 284 candidates, names Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur

The list also includes Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar.

The party has named Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, where Mamata Banerjee successfully contested in last election. The list also included former MP Mausam Noor from Malatipur.

Congress on Sunday released the full list of 284 candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election, naming Adhir Ranjan Choudhury from Baharampur.

The announcement of candidates came a day after top Congress leaders held a meeting on the list for the upcoming elections.

The party has decided to go solo in the poll, which is witnessing a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

West Bengal will go to polls in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats. The Congress and its Left Front ally drew a blank in the 2021 state polls.