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    Congress releases list of 284 candidates, names Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur

    Congress has named Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, where Mamata successfully contested last time. The list also included former MP Mausam Noor from Malatipur.

    Updated on: Mar 29, 2026 7:44 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    Congress on Sunday released the full list of 284 candidates for West Bengal Assembly Election, naming Adhir Ranjan Choudhury from Baharampur.

    Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and Party Secretary KC Venugopal during the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for West Bengal, at 24 Akbar Road, in New Delhi. (AICC/ANI Photo) (AICC)
    Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and Party Secretary KC Venugopal during the Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting for West Bengal, at 24 Akbar Road, in New Delhi. (AICC/ANI Photo) (AICC)

    The party has named Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, where Mamata Banerjee successfully contested in last election. The list also included former MP Mausam Noor from Malatipur.

    The list also includes Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar.

    The announcement of candidates came a day after top Congress leaders held a meeting on the list for the upcoming elections.

    The party has decided to go solo in the poll, which is witnessing a direct contest between Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    West Bengal will go to polls in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

    In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats. The Congress and its Left Front ally drew a blank in the 2021 state polls.

    • HT News Desk
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    News/India News/Congress Releases List Of 284 Candidates, Names Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury From Baharampur
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