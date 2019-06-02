Congress’s Divya Spandana leaves Twitter, days after congratulatory tweet to Nirmala Sitharaman

Two days after she congratulated Nirmala Sitharaman on becoming the Finance Minister, the official Twitter handle of Congress social media head Divya Spandana has disappeared from the micro-blogging site.

A search for @divyaspandana on the micro-blogging site says “sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”.

There has been no official confirmation on the reason behind the Twitter account going missing.

In her last tweet on May 31, she wrote: “Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhiji in 1970 - makes us womenfolk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes.”

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 15:40 IST