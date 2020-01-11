e-paper
Home / India News / Congress scores big in Chhattisgarh, wins all 10 mayoral posts

Congress scores big in Chhattisgarh, wins all 10 mayoral posts

Chhattisgarh witnessed its first indirect election for mayoral posts since its creation in 2000.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 07:58 IST

Hindustan Times, Raipur
Congress has won the recently concluded mayoral elections in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
Congress has won the recently concluded mayoral elections in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (Bachchan Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Congress swept the mayoral elections in Chattisgarh by winning all the 10 mayoral posts through indirect elections on Friday.

“This is the win of policies and programmes which were started by the Congress government in the last one year... We are expecting similar results in upcoming panchayat elections,” said senior Congress leader RP Singh.

Chhattisgarh witnessed its first indirect election for mayoral posts since its creation in 2000.

Voting was held in 151 civic bodies, 10 Municipal Corporation, 38 municipal councils and 103 Nagar Panchayats last year on December 21 and the results were declared on November 24.

The ruling Congress had then recorded a stunning victory in the urban body polls by winning maximum wards in nine out of ten municipal corporations except in Korba.

However, Congress only managed to get a clear majority in three municipal corporations - Jagdalpur, Chirmiri and Ambikapur. Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Raigarh, Dhamtari and Korba were won with the help of independents.

BJP claims that Congress has used the government machinery in the indirect mayoral elections.

“They have got the mandate in only three municipal corporations as per tally but they used all their might and government machinery in this election. This is their loss not win,” said Gaurishankar Sirvas, BJP spokesperson.

