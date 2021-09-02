Congress sets up panel to plan agitations on national issues

Ahead of elections in several states, the Congress has set up a nine-member panel to plan “sustained agitations on national issues”. The party announced the panel today with Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Digvijaya Singh as its head and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as one of its members.

The announcement comes amid nationwide agitations against the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government, most recently the national monetisation pipeline announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the sustained rise in fuel prices over the past months. The members of the committee announced by organisation general secretary KC Venugopal are: Manish Chathrath who is a key member of Rahul Gandhi’s team, dalit leader Udit Raj who joined the party from the BJP, MP Uttam Reddy, Ripun Bora, BK Hariprasad, Ragini Nayak, and Zuber Khan.

This comes days after the Congress, along with other Opposition parties, announced that they will hold nationwide protests from September 20-30.

Panel chief Digvijaya Singh is known to hit the headlines with his provocative comments. Not all, however, have worked to the advantage of the Congress. For instance, his position that the 2008 Batla House encounter was fake embarrassed Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the party distanced itself from the statement.

In 2008, after the Mumbai terror attacks, Singh raised doubts about the manner in which Anti Terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare died, claiming that he faced threats from Hindu terror groups. This claim was rejected by Karkare’s wife. Earlier this year, the BJP leaked Singh’s purported conversation on Clubhouse where he promised a rethink on Article 370 scrapping in J&K if the Congress came back to power.

(With agency inputs)