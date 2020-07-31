Congress shifts MLAs, takes fresh dig at BJP

india

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 23:44 IST

Jaipur/ Barmer:

The Congress shifted legislators loyal to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to a luxury hotel near Jaisalmer on Friday, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to poach its MLAs.

The legislators had been camping in a hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur since July 13 in the aftermath of a rebellion by now-dismissed deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who is believed to have the backing of 18 Congress MLAs in the 200-member House.

“The government needs to be saved as you can see the way Centre and its departments are after us. The pressure will be less there [Jaisalmer]. I and the most of the ministers will stay here and the rest will keep coming. There will be no compromise on governance,” chief minister Gehlot said before boarding his flight to Jaisalmer.

Gehlot said since the governor announced the date for the assembly session beginning August 14, MLAs and their family members have been receiving calls. “Even threatening calls are being made, mentally harassing them. What will happen to the country where horse-trading is being done at such a level?” he questioned.

While Gehlot alleges that the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to dislodge his government, the state’s opposition party denies the charge. Gehlot also says the “horse-trading rate” has increased after the assembly session was announced by the governor on Wednesday night.

In the aftermath of the rebellion, the Gehlot camp thinks a trust vote in the upcoming assembly session is its best bet. The Gehlot camp is believed to have the support of 101 MLAs (this does not include speaker CP Joshi, but factors in allies), while the Pilot camp has the backing of three independents who take the tally to 22. The BJP and its ally Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party have 75 MLAs in the House.

The chief minister also alleges that the BJP is misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the income tax department to “threaten all”.

His stand comes at a time when ED has summoned his brother, Agrasain Gehlot, to appear before it in Delhi in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in the export of fertilizers.

On Friday, about 100 MLAs in the Gehlot camp arrived at the Jaipur airport on four buses from the Fairmont Hotel on the Jaipur-Delhi highway.

The first batch had 54 MLAs, who left in three chartered planes around 1pm. The second batch of around 35-37 MLAs went around 5pm in another flight. A third flight carrying the CM left around 5pm.

After landing at Jaisamler airport, the MLAs were taken to Hotel Suryagarh, about 20 km from the city. Heavy security has been deployed in and around the hotel on the Jaisalmer-Sam highway.

BJP state president Satish Poonia wondered if the Congress MLAs will next cross over to Pakistan. “The CM talks of democracy and Constitution, but if there is unity, why are the MLAs shifted? The CM should run the government from secretariat, and not from hotels,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the CM should clarify the horse trading charges.

Transport minister Pratap Singh, who is in the Gehlot camp, said in Jaipur the MLAs are being shifted to Jaisalmer so that they can remain united. “The chief minister’s strategy is that not a single MLA can be poached,” he said.