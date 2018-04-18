Congress should apologise for ‘saffron terror’ remarks, says Amit Shah

Congress president Rahul Gandhi should apologise for using the term “saffron terror”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said in Bengaluru on Wednesday .

Referring to the acquittal of all eight accused who belonged to right-wing outfits in the Mecca Masjid blast case on Monday, Shah said Gandhi had coined the term to appease certain groups.

Addressing a convention of Shakti Kendra Pramukhs , the BJP president said, “In its pursuit of vote bank politics, the Congress started using the term Hindu terror. They tried to substantiate their claim by putting false cases against Hindus,” he said. Shah alleged the Congress, which was in power when the cases were registered, put pressure on investigative agencies to implicate Hindu activists while letting the real culprits go free.

“They defamed Hindus both inside and outside the country to appease a section of society. Now that the verdict has exposed them, they should apologise, else the country will punish them.”

Shah claimed that the people of Karnataka were itching to vote the Congress out in the May 12 assembly elections because the state government had given anti-national elements a free run.” As many as 24 Hindu workers have been murdered during their watch but nobody has been brought to book,” Shah said, assuring party workers that if the BJP were to come to power, the culprits would be nabbed in two days.

Earlier in the day, Shah garlanded a statue of 12th century Lingayat philosopher Basaveshwara on the occasion of Basava Jayanti. He also met the noted Dalit poet Siddalingaiah. Repeated attempts to reach Congress spokespersons went unanswered.