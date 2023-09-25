‘Congress stalled women’s reservation for 30 years’: PM Modi in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress, saying it never wanted to empower women while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government dedicated the first decision in the new parliament to women in the form of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha ' in Jaipur on Monday. (PTI)

“Congress did not have the intent to empower women. Today they are talking of reservation… they could have done it 30 years back. But the truth is that the Congress never wanted to give 33 percent reservation to women,” Modi said while addressing a mammoth public meeting in Dadiya village on the outskirts of Jaipur

The BJP organised the Parivartan Sankalp to formally mark the culmination of the BJP’s four Parivartan yatras across the state. In his address, Modi reminded BJP workers, “Our only identity and pride is the lotus.”

Seeing the large turnout, Modi said, “I can see in Rajasthan, change will happen. The BJP yatras got widespread support from the people. This shows that in Rajasthan the weather has changed.”

Modi said the Congress and its allies in the Ghamandiya alliance are today supporting the Women’s Reservation Bill under pressure. “Each woman must remember that the Ghamnadiya alliance oppose women’s empowerment,” he said.

He said women had harboured the hope of getting 33 precent reservation for decades but it was not fulfilled.

“Who fulfilled that dream? It was not me. It was the strength of your vote which made it possible. Your vote elected me and I gave you a guarantee of reservation which I fulfilled,” he said.

“Remember, Modi means guarantee of fulfilling guarantees that I give you,” he added. He said he was from an average family and moved ahead in life only on his hard work. “I am totally dedicated to serving my people. What I say, I do. My guarantees have power. My nine-year track record is a testimony to this.”

Modi elaborated on schemes that his government has implemented for welfare of women, such as the law against triple talaq

Targeting chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Modi said the Congress government has ruined the future of thousands of youths. “The Congress government did not give opportunities but only cheated the youth. The Rajasthan government gave protection to the paper leak mafia. I want to assure the youth that when the BJP comes to power, the paper leak mafia will not be spared.

Modi took a swipe at the law and order situation in Rajasthan. He said investment is needed to put Rajasthan on the path to development.

“But where there is corruption and crime at every step, who will invest? When the Lal diary has black deeds listed in it, where murders and beheading take place in broad daylight and the government is helpless, who will want to invest?” he said.

Modi said women too were victims of the poor law and order situation. “A government that cannot provide security and dignity to women, its ouster is certain.”

Modi also blamed the Congress for cheating farmers and made the case that the schemes brought by his government have benefitted all sections of the society, from farmers and small traders to the poor and disadvantaged, tribals and defence forces and the middle class and artisans.

Modi exhorted people to vote for the BJP to ensure growth and development in Rajasthan.

Modi reached Jaipur after a rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

