Congress' student wing accuses Delhi University of leaking students' data

Congress’ student wing accuses Delhi University of leaking students’ data

Several students here objected to the uploading of their admit cards containing personal information on the Delhi University website, flagging privacy concerns.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 23:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
A Delhi Police personnel wearing PPE seen at a protest site in Delhi University, New Delhi.
A Delhi Police personnel wearing PPE seen at a protest site in Delhi University, New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Monday filed a police complaint accusing Delhi University (DU) of allegedly leaking the data of lakhs of students online.

Akshay Lakra, president of the Delhi unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and former DU students’ union president Arun Hooda approached the Maurice Nagar police station in north police district with the complaint.

“Not just mobile number but information like Aadhar card number, bank account number, mode of transportation taken by student from college to home is readily available on the Delhi University website. It is not just a blunder but also breach of privacy of students and endangers the lives of students in DU,” they said.

A senior police officer said they have received a complaint and are looking into the matter.

Final-year students, who will be appearing for an online open-book exam, claimed that access to their admit cards is so easy that anyone aware of their roll numbers and the gateway password can download it.

Meanwhile, the NSUI said Hooda also surrendered his LLB degree to dean of examination Vinay Gupta in protest after “the DU completely failed to hold a mock test”, leaving students clueless.

Network problems, incorrect question papers and difficulty in logging in are some of the issues that Delhi University students have been facing while attempting to take the mock online exam.

Despite opposition from students and teachers, the university is going to conduct online open-book exams for final year students from July 10.

