Congress suspends Karnataka MLA Roshan Baig for ‘anti-party activities’

The Congress on Tuesday approved a proposal from its Karnataka state unit and suspended MLA R Roshan Baig for anti-party activities.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the AICC said it had “approved the proposal sent by the [Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee] to take action against R Roshan Baig... on account of his anti-party activities”. The suspension would come to effect immediately, it added.

Days before the Lok Sabha results were announced Baig had criticised AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, calling him “a buffoon”. He had also taken aim at former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah and Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao, who he called flop show.

At the time, Baig had told reporters: “Well if the NDA is coming back to power, I humbly appeal to Muslim brothers to learn to compromise with the situation.” Further, he said: “KC Venugopal is a buffoon. I feel sorry for my leader Rahul Gandhi. Buffoons like Venugopal, the arrogant attitude of Siddaramaiah and the flop show president of Gundu Rao... the result is this.”

Baig was not included in the Cabinet of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government. A seven-time MLA, Baig was believed to have been displeased with this and the growing clout of Congress colleague and state minority affairs minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Baig was also denied a ticket by the party to contest from the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency in the general elections and the ticket was given instead to Rizwan Arshad.

Repeated attempts to reach Baig through phone calls and messages went unanswered.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 22:54 IST