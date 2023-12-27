Congress to launch national poll campaign with rally in Nagpur tomorrow

The Congress will launch its 2024 national poll campaign in Nagpur with a rally marking the party’s foundation day on Thursday. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, his predecessors Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as well as Priyanka Gandhi, three chief ministers, and state party chiefs will be among those to attend the rally. Preparations underway for the Congress's public meeting in Nagpur. (PTI)

Congress’s Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole said they were expecting around 200,000 people to attend the rally titled “Hain Taiyaar Hum (we are ready)”.

The choice of the rally’s venue is significant as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayemsevak Sangh (RSS), is headquartered in Nagpur.

Patole cited Nagpur’s historical significance and said it has been central to many movements and revolutions. He added the Congress announced the non-cooperation movement against the British in Nagpur, which ultimately led to India’s independence in 1947. “The current situation is similar, but this time it is due to the...ruling [party in] the country. The BJP is working towards employment-free India.”

He said the Congress has resolved to create employment and ensure justice to farmers. “The Congress will try to restore people’s faith in democracy,” said Patole.

Patole said a systematic plan was being implemented to end democracy and the Constitution. He criticised the BJP for creating an unjust system, pointing to issues such as inflation, unemployment, and farmer suicides. Patole called it the Congress’s responsibility to end this “tyrannical system” and create a corruption-free and just India.

Congress leader Ashok Chavan said they will give a strong message to the BJP-led government as he visited the venue to oversee preparations for the rally. “The BJP government has failed to solve core problems, including unemployment, inflation, and farmer suicides, and provide relief to citizens.”