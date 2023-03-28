Congress to talk to Oppn for no-trust vote against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The Congress in its plan to mobilise the opposition parties following Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha plans to talk to the opposition parties to bring a no-confident motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The proposal was kept in a meeting of the Congress MPs, sources said. On Monday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened a meeting of opposition leaders. 19 opposition parties, including Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, are on board with the Congress, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday, announcing the party's month-long programme to 'save democracy'. Congress may bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

19 parties supporting us, Rahul Gandhi not worried about bungalow: Congress

Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case brought the opposition parties together as the non-Congress parties called the conviction 'politically motivated'. Immediately after the conviction, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha which consolidated the opposition unit, though the Congress maintained that no talks of fighting the 2024 Lok sabha election took place as 'saving democracy' is the primary objective.

Rahul Gandhi back in Lok Sabha 'very quickly'? Congress leader says...

The Congress on Tuesday announced a month-long protest programme across the nation which will start with a 'Save democracy' peace march in Delhi on Tuesday. In the later stage of the protest, national-level leaders of opposition parties will be invited.

While this is the ground-level plan Congress has laid, in the Lok Sabha, the party wants to bring a no-confidence motion against the Speaker on next Monday for being biased in the House.

Trinamool joined Congress' black day protest

On Monday, the Trinamool participated in a protest of the Congress and also attended the strategy meeting convened by Mallikarjun Kharge. As far as electoral politics is concerned, Trinamool has been avoiding the Congress and said that the party should not think of itself as the big boss. The unity comes on the issue of Rahul Gandhi, whose conviction and suspension have been criticised by the party.

Uddhav Sena stands with Congress despite 'Savarkar' setback

Uddhav Thackeray expressed his displeasure over Rahul Gandhi's 'Savarkar' remark which came amid the ongoing row when Rahul Gandhi was asked a question on apologising for his 'Modi surname' comment for which he has been convicted. "My name is Gandhi, not Savarkar. Gandhis don't apologise," Rahul Gandhi said.

However, putting this episode behind, Uddhav Sena has supported the Congress, Jairam Ramesh asserted.

