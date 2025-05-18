Congress to Tharoor, other party leaders in govt's anti-terror delegations: ‘Listen to conscience’

The Congress party announced on Sunday that they would not stop any leaders from participating in the diplomatic delegations that will be sent to various countries in an effort to garner support for India's zero tolerance policy for cross border terrorism backed by Pakistan. The Congress in Kerala as well have distanced themselves from the tensions arising from Shashi Tharoor accepting an invite to the Centre's delegation.(Jitender Gupta)

The party also stated that leaders who have been named to represent the country must listen to their conscience and contribute to the exercise.

Congress general secretary-in-charge (communications) Jairam Ramesh accused the government of politicising the choice of delegates and operating with “malicious intent” after only one of four nominated Congress leaders made the cut.

The Congress had nominated Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Syed Naseer Hussain, and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Only Anand Sharma has been included in the seven delegations that will be visiting various countries.

Congress leaders, who had not been nominated by the party - Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Amar Singh and Salman Khurshid - were included instead.

"They included only one leader out of the four names we sent. Four other names were added by the government, who are senior MPs and leaders of our party, they should listen to their conscience and contribute in the delegations," Ramesh told PTI.

"For the Congress, national interest is paramount. This matter should not be stretched and more politicisation is not appropriate in this regard," he added.

Kerala Congress distances itself from Tharoor delegation row

Meanwhile, the Congress in Kerala has distanced itself from the controversy surrounding Shashi Tharoor's decision to accept the Centre's invitation to lead a multi-party delegation abroad.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, VD Satheesan said, “A CWC member holds a significant position. The central leadership of the party should express its opinion on the matter. Whatever their view, we will share it.”

Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, however, urged Tharoor to fulfil his "primary responsibility" as an MP representing the Congress.

While speaking to a local TV channel, Radhakrishnan said, “Naturally, he should proceed with the knowledge and approval of the party's national leadership. He can still work in the international arena, but that should not undermine the party he currently represents.”