‘It is an honour’: Shashi Tharoor on leading Modi govt’s global outreach delegation, says nation above politics

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he was honoured to be called upon to serve the nation in a time of crisis, stressing that national interest must rise above politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the inauguration of Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, in Thiruvananthapuram.(Video Grab)

Tharoor, who was named to lead one of the government’s delegations to explain India’s stance on cross-border terrorism, said he had no hesitation in accepting the role, calling it a matter of duty.

“As I have mentioned, it is a very great honour. As a citizen being called upon to serve the nation at the time of crisis, is a matter of duty for all of us. At the same time, it is an honour that I have been asked to lead a delegation and I look forward very much to playing my part,” Tharoor told reporters.

The Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram said he accepted the government’s invitation without hesitation, saying it was about national interest, not politics, and that his duty to the country comes first.

“I have always said that when my services are required for the nation, I should not be found wanting and I had no hesitation in accepting the kind invitation of the government, which to my mind is nothing to do with politics and everything to do with our country's national interest. National interest, in my mind, are always above everything else,” added Tharoor.

Delegations to show India’s united stand on zero tolerance against terrorism

The government will send seven all-party delegations to key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council, later this month. This is to share India’s strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism ater the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

A statement from the parliamentary affairs ministry said, “The all-party delegations will show India’s united stand and firm approach against terrorism. They will send a clear message to the world that India will not tolerate terrorism.”

The delegation leaders are BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, DMK’s Kanimozhi, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde.

Four of them are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance, and three are from the opposition INDIA bloc.