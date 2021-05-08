Congress top brass to meet on May 10 to discuss poll result, Covid situation

The Congress working committee will likely meet on May 10 to discuss its performance in the recently held assembly elections in four states and one Union territory as well as the worsening coronavirus infection situation in the country.

On Friday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi had alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre has "failed the people of country", and "abdicated its fundamental responsibilities and duties towards the people" in the Covid-19 crisis. The veteran leader demanded that the Centre should urgently call an all-party meeting to discuss the pandemic situation.

The nation is sinking under the weight of the Modi govt’s indifference & incompetence. This is a time for us to steel ourselves & rededicate ourselves in the service of our people.



While addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, Sonia Gandhi criticised the NDA government at the Centre and said that "India is crippled by a political leadership today that has no empathy for the people".

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he said that a national lockdown had become "almost inevitable as the Covid tsunami continues to ravage the country unabated." He pointed out that "allowing" the uncontrollable spread of the coronavirus would be devastating not only for India but also for the world.

On Sunday, India witnessed the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 deaths at 4,187 while the new cases remained above the 400,000-mark for a third straight day at 401,078, taking the cumulative number of cases in the country 2,18,92,676.

Meanwhile, speaking about Congress's performance in the assembly polls, Sonia Gandhi said it was "very disappointing" and said the party "must learn appropriate lesson" from the setback in the spirit of humility and honesty.

Congress suffered humiliating defeats in Assam and could not open its account in West Bengal, where it had won over 44 seats in 2016 polls. The party could win only two seats in Puducherry where it was in power about two months back.

Only in Tamil Nadu, the party was able to put up a good performance as part of the DMK-led alliance which swept power defeating the AIADMK-led alliance.

The Congress-led alliance was the main challenger to the ruling BJP-led NDA in Assam and Congress-led UDF to the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala. While the NDA returned to power in Assam, the LDF returned to power in Kerala.