Home / India News / Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river

Congress’ UP chief, accompanying Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi, falls in river

The incident took place when Priyanka Gandhi took a boat to cross the Ganga river. However, the alert security personnel and Congress workers immediately rushed to Lallu’s rescue and helped him get on the boat.

india Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:12 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives to meet students of Banaras Hindu University and members of civil society.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives to meet students of Banaras Hindu University and members of civil society.(ANI)
         

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in Varanasi to meet activists held during protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Gandhi first reached Ravidas temple and proceeded as per the schedule to meet activists.

She took a boat to cross the Ganga and reach Ramghat. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Singh Lallu, who was accompanying Gandhi, fell in the river due to the rush to board the boat.

However, alert security personnel and Congress workers immediately rushed to Lallu’s rescue and helped him get on the boat.

“I wanted to come here for a long time. My wish to visit Ravidas temple has been fulfilled today. Many many congratulations and thanks to people of Ravidas community and all the sevadars of the temple,” Gandhi wrote in the visitors’ book at the temple.

She is also expected to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple later in the day.

Gandhi is in the city for four hours to meet all the 59 people, including social activists and students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who were jailed for anti-CAA protest at Benia area of Varanasi on December 19 last year. They were recently released on bail.

She will leave for Jaipur at 2 pm.

The Congress leader had earlier met the families of those who died during protests against CAA and NRC in Uttar Pradesh.

