Congress veteran and former Meghalaya CM DD Lapang quits party

In another blow to the Congress in the north east, veteran leader and four time Meghalaya chief minister DD Lapang resigned from the party on Thursday evening.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, 84-year-old Lapang cited sidelining of seniors in the party as the main reason behind his decision.

Lapang was removed as the party’s Meghalaya unit chief last December. He had earlier made it clear that he would not contest the assembly polls held in February this year.

“Lately the AICC has been embarking upon a policy of phasing out senior and elderly people. In my opinion it means the service and contribution of the senior and elderly people is no longer useful to the party,” he stated in his resignation letter.

“This restriction made me frustrated and compelled me to be no longer comfortable to be in the party,” he wrote.

Lapang also sent copies of the letter to ten others including Sonia Gandhi, Congress’s Meghalaya in-charge Luizinho Faleiro and former Meghalaya chief minister and present Congress legislature party leader Mukul Sangma.

The Congress had lost power to the National Peoples’ Party-led coalition, which includes BJP, in the assembly polls in February.

