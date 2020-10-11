e-paper
Home / India News / Congress workers thrash woman leader for questioning decision to field ‘rapist’

Congress workers thrash woman leader for questioning decision to field ‘rapist’

“On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for #HathrasCase victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party,” Tara Yadav had said.

india Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Tara Yadav was thrashed by her party colleagues at an event in Uttar Pradesh
Congress leader Tara Yadav was thrashed by her party colleagues at an event in Uttar Pradesh(ANI Twitter)
         

Congress workers manhandled party leader Tara Yadav at an event in Uttar Pradesh for questioning the decision of the party to field Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from the Deoria Assembly seat for the upcoming bypolls.

“On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for #HathrasCase victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party,” Tara Yadav had said.

As the nomination for the bypolls in seven Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh began on Friday, the Congress declared the name of five candidates including Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, who is contesting from the Deoria Assembly seat. The voting will take place on November 3 and the counting of votes on November 10.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Congress workers are seen attacking the woman leader.

 

“I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party’s decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar, for upcoming by-polls. Now, I’m waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action,” she said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognisance of the woman leader’s thrashing and asked authorities to arrest all culprits immediately.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma shared a video saying that the political leaders behaving like goons with the woman leader in a party meeting should be punished.

