All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev resigned from the party on Sunday, August 15. (File photo)
Congress women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev resigns

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:12 AM IST

The head of Congress’s women’s wing, Sushmita Dev, resigned from the party on Sunday. In a brief letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, the former Member of Parliament said she was resigning from the party’s primary membership but didn’t give any specific reason.

“I cherish my three decade long association with the Indian National Congress...I thank you personally for the guidance and opportunities you gave me,’’ she said. Dev is the daughter of late veteran Congressman Santosh Mohan Dev and came to Parliament for the first time in 2014 from the family seat of Silchar in Assam.

Sources said Dev may be moving to the Trinamool Congress but there is no confirmation of this. Dev didn’t respond to HT’s call or queries. However, her unhappiness with the party was evident even during the Assam election campaign when she reportedly walked out of a party meeting at not being given a party post

