Congress workers mark Republic Day with protest in Mussoorie against farm laws
- Congress workers gathered at Ambedkar Chowk and after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar raised slogans against the government demanding the repeal of the farm laws.
Congress workers of the Uttarakhand unit staged a protest demonstration in Mussoorie on Tuesday against the farm laws and to express their solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi.
The Congress workers gathered at Ambedkar Chowk and after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar raised slogans against the government demanding the repeal of the farm laws.
Megh Singh Kandari, senior Congress leader said, "We are against these draconian farm laws as they will pave way for the corporates to usurp the land of the farmers. We will continue our protests till our demands are met”
Anuj Gupta, youth Congress leader said, “The Modi government is trying to curtail the rights of farmers through these farm laws in order to facilitate the corporate houses which will not be tolerated at any cost".
Rubbishing the allegations of Congress leaders, BJP in-charge of Mussoorie Mohan Petwal said Congress was misleading farmers for their own vested interests. “The farm laws are beneficial to farmers, but Congress is trying to score political points by misleading farmers”, he said
Thousands of farmers from Uttarakhand, mostly from Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts had already moved to Gazipur on the Delhi border to join other protesters against the farm laws. Over the last few many of them had left on their tractors to take part in the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress workers mark Republic Day with protest in Mussoorie against farm laws
- Congress workers gathered at Ambedkar Chowk and after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar raised slogans against the government demanding the repeal of the farm laws.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP’s Padma awardee came to Bhopal in ’80s hoping to earn ₹6 daily as labourer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Clashes, vandalism, tractors on roads: How farmers' march turned violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory after farmers' tractor rally turns violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu’s Padma awardees include Balasubrahmanyam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur: Musician Rewben Mashangva, designer Hanjabam Radhe Devi get Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CPI(M) hits out at Centre for tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can't condone': Tharoor says farmers' flag on Red Fort is 'unfortunate'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't do anything that tarnishes the movement, Yogendra Yadav tells farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre plans to provide incentive for early commencement of production
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Governor’s balanced development pitch points to 3 capitals plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Protesting farmers enter Red Fort, hoist flag from its ramparts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teacher for 7 decades, 102-year-old class 7 pass out is Padma Shri winner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This is me': Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu tractor rally largely peaceful; farmers, cops scuffle in delta areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox