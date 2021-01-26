Congress workers mark Republic Day with protest in Mussoorie against farm laws

Congress workers of the Uttarakhand unit staged a protest demonstration in Mussoorie on Tuesday against the farm laws and to express their solidarity with the protesting farmers in Delhi.





The Congress workers gathered at Ambedkar Chowk and after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar raised slogans against the government demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

Megh Singh Kandari, senior Congress leader said, "We are against these draconian farm laws as they will pave way for the corporates to usurp the land of the farmers. We will continue our protests till our demands are met”

Anuj Gupta, youth Congress leader said, “The Modi government is trying to curtail the rights of farmers through these farm laws in order to facilitate the corporate houses which will not be tolerated at any cost".

Rubbishing the allegations of Congress leaders, BJP in-charge of Mussoorie Mohan Petwal said Congress was misleading farmers for their own vested interests. “The farm laws are beneficial to farmers, but Congress is trying to score political points by misleading farmers”, he said

Thousands of farmers from Uttarakhand, mostly from Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts had already moved to Gazipur on the Delhi border to join other protesters against the farm laws. Over the last few many of them had left on their tractors to take part in the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day in Delhi.