Congress workers sing `arati’ at electricity office to decry power cuts

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 18:49 IST

To protest against frequent power cuts during the ongoing Ganesh festival, Congress workers on Thursday sang traditional `arati’ in the head office of the Goa Electricity Department here.

Varad Mardolkar, chief of the state Youth Congress, and others staged the unique protest.

“People have been celebrating the festival in darkness as power supply is being cut frequently in many villages. The Electricity Department has failed to provide uninterrupted power supply even during this important period,” he said.

Most of the officials were absent from the office at the time of the `arati’, he alleged.

“The officers should have been on duty when the entire state is witnessing power cuts,” Mardolkar said.

After failing to meet the officers concerned, Congress workers recited the traditional `arati’ in the office, he said.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 18:48 IST