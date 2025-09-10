The Congress will hold a ten day workshop in Gujarat to train its newly-elected district unit chiefs on fundamental issues, including the Constitution and the party’s ideology, with senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi scheduled to attend, party leaders aware of the details said. Congress workshop in Gujarat for district chiefs: Kharge, Rahul to attend

For the first time, experts outside the party will join the programme, which will begin on Wednesday, Congress MP and former Gujarat Pradesh Congress chief Shakti Sinh Gohail told HT. It underlines the importance attached to the District Congress Committee (DCCs), which have been revamped as part of pet projects of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

“Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will inaugurate the programme on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi will meet the participants on September 18. We will teach the participants about the Constitution and the party’s ideology and other core issues,” said Gohil.

The 10-day workshop will take place in Gujarat’s Junagadh. In March this year, the Congress held a special AICC session at Ahmedabad to push its plan to revamp the district Congress units. The workshop –– signalling the party’s preparations at the grassroots level –– in Gujarat sends a larger political message that the Congress wants to take the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) head on in the state, where the latter has been in power for the past 27 years.

Kharge has dubbed the DCCs as “the first line of the party’s defence on the ground”. Gandhi, meanwhile, has decided to give the DCCs four key responsibilities: prevent voter list manipulation, conduct party programmes and agitations, raise funds, and strengthen booth committees. In return, DCCs will have a say in deciding candidates for Lok Sabha and assembly elections.