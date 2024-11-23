Congress's Ajoy Kumar trailing by over 25,000 votes from Jamshedpur East in Jharkhand election

Congress's Ajoy Kumar trails BJP's Purnima Sahu by over 27,000 votes after 12 of 21 rounds of counting. Former Jharkhand Congress chief Ajoy Kumar.(HT file photo)

The results of the Jharkhand Assembly election will be announced on Wednesday with the political fortune of key leaders in Jharkhand including Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Ajoy Kumar, will be decided today.

Ajoy Kumar of the Congress party is contesting from the Jamshedpur East Assembly seat. Voting in Jharkhand was held in two phases - November 13 and 20.

About Ajoy Kumar

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar was born in Karnataka but is known as an encounter specialist as he once served the city of Jamshedpur as its SP and is a household name today.

Ajoy Kumar is contesting against BJP's Purnima Das Sahu the candidate from the Jamshedpur East Assembly seat. Kumar is a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who served in the 15th Lok Sabha as an MP for Jamshedpur.

He is the AICC (All India Congress Committee) in charge of 3 states namely Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee and Sikkim Pradesh Congress Committee and also a member of the CWC (Congress Working Committee).

Kumar is also the National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress. He was also the Former President of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee.

Ajoy Kumar is up against Purnia Das Sahu

Purnima Das Sahu is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Jamshedpur East Assembly seat. She is the daughter-in-law of Odisha Governor and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Purnima's father-in-law Raghubar Das was a constant winner from 1995 till 2014. However, the 2024 polls are being closely watched, as the margin of votes in the last election narrowed significantly.

Jamshedpur East Assembly seat

Jamshedpur East Assembly seat is a bastion for the BJP-led NDA, as Das was a four-time MLA from this seat. Known as the industrial capital of Jharkhand, Jamshedpur is home to Tata Steel, the largest industrial entity in the region.

In the 2019 assembly elections, independent candidate Saryu Roy won the Jamshedpur East seat with 73,945 votes, while BJP’s Raghubar Das secured 58,112 votes and Congress’s Gaurav Vallabh garnered 18,976 votes.