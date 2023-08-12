Congress's questions for PM Modi ahead of his visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a jibe at Narendra Modi ahead of the latter's Madhya Pradesh visit later in the day saying that the prime minister will be making false claims to the people of the state instead of addressing the issues being faced by the locals. Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh(PTI)

"Today the Prime Minister is going to Madhya Pradesh. Compelled by his habit, he will make false claims and show false dreams. But the people of Madhya Pradesh would like the PM to talk about their problems," Ramesh wrote in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).

The Congress MP asked whether the prime minister will address the issues of Mahakal Public Works and Patwari recruitment scams.

“There have been scams in Mahakal Public Works and Patwari recruitment in Madhya Pradesh. Recently, contractors have made allegations of demanding a 50% commission. Will the PM say anything on these?” he added.

Referring to the Sidhi urination case and the incident of a man licking the soles of another person's feet after being forced to do so in a moving vehicle in Gwalior, the Congress leader asked if the prime minister would condemn the atrocities being faced by lower caste people in Madhya Pradesh.

"Atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are at their peak in the state. A few days back a viral video had embarrassed the entire nation. Will the prime minister condemn it, say something about these incidents? Looking at his track record, we hope not. The people of Madhya Pradesh also do not keep any hope from the BJP and the prime minister," he said.

Modi is scheduled to visit the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Saturday where he will lay the foundation stone for a ₹100-crore temple dedicated to 14th-century mystic poet and social reformer Sant Ravidas in Sagar district. He will also lay foundation stones for rail and road sector projects worth over ₹4,000 crore during his visit. He will also dedicate the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route which has been developed at a cost of more than ₹2475 crore.

This will be Modi's second visit to the BJP-ruled state, where assembly polls are due by the year-end, in just over a month.