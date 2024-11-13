Congress's 'Shehzada' is conspiring to scrap reservations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying the "Shehzada" (prince) of the party had been conspiring to scrap reservations granted to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs. Deoghar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally for the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly election.(PTI)

"The Congress has dangerous intentions. The Congress's shehzada is conspiring to scrap reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. The prince's father had declared reservation as slavery, bonded labour but he was later defeated in elections. His father had issued advertisements to remove reservations... We will thwart any such conspiracy," Modi said, referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi without naming them.

PM Modi said the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand had allowed infiltrators to become permanent citizens.

"It is playing with the security of Jharkhand's 'beti, maati, roti' (daughter, mother, bread). Infiltration is a major concern in Jharkhand as the tribal population in Santhal Pargana has reduced to half and there is a big conspiracy to change Jharkhand's identity," he alleged.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will form a government in Jharkhand, PM Modi said he will attend the oath ceremony.

PM Modi also slammed the Congress for alleged derogatory remarks by leaders against BJP candidate Sita Soren, sister-in-law of chief minister Hemant Soren.

"The Congress opposed making a tribal woman Droupadi Murmu the President of India," the PM claimed.

"JMM-Congress looted water, forest, coal, sand, gave government jobs to their own people, ruined your children's future," he added.

In another rally, PM Modi said the JMM-led coalition is helping infiltrators.

"The JMM-led coalition is patronising infiltrators. It is facilitating infiltrators to occupy land, forest and water of tribals, making their population decline," the PM alleged.

The first phase of voting for the Jharkhand assembly election took place on Wednesday. The second phase is scheduled on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.

With inputs from PTI